Plot Twist Farm
The longtime dream of vegetable farming full time has become a reality for the husband-and-wife team behind Plot Twist Farm in Guys Mills.
In December, farm co-owner Jason Ruggiero, 37, left his position as director of the Venango County Planning Commission to farm alongside his wife, Stella, 36, and their son, Silas, 7.
For seven years, Jason pulled double duty as a full-time county employee and a vegetable grower, while Stella left her journalism career in 2017 to raise Silas and manage the farm.
Over the past few years, the couple worked to expand the farm, while lowering their personal cost of living to make self-employment possible. Jason also started the grant-writing firm, Spark Community Capital.
The Ruggieros are what you’d call “market gardeners.” They grow on approximately 4 acres that’s nestled in the woods, on the 9406 Dingman Road hillside. They use a walking tractor and hand tools to cultivate about 75 125-foot beds during the growing season. High tunnels, or unheated greenhouses, help them grow almost year-around. The entire farm is surrounded by a 7½-foot-tall deer fence, which was constructed in 2021, using a CARES Act grant distributed by Crawford County.
Every June through October, the Ruggieros operate a CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) program. In this program, CSA members receive 18 weeks of fresh-picked produce. The farm offers home delivery in many parts of Crawford and Erie counties, or CSA members can pick up their weekly shares from the farm’s walk-in cooler, or at Core Goods in Oil City.
During the growing season, you can shop at the farm’s stand at the Meadville Market House Farmers Market every Saturday morning. The farm also sells produce at Edinboro Market and Core Goods.
Plot Twist Farm specializes in greens, including lettuce, kale and Swiss chard, as well as potatoes, garlic and onions. Other crops include heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplant, celery, cabbage, beans, squash and watermelons. Herbs are also a farm staple, as well as shoots and microgreens.
The farm has never used a single herbicide or pesticide.
To learn more about the farm, or join the CSA, visit plottwistfarm.com. This is also where you can read Stella’s farm journal.