Palmer Pools
As we move forward from the challenges of the last two years, we have all learned to alter our way of business and emerge stronger than before. Our experienced staff at Palmer Pools is excited to tackle multiple new projects and build stronger relationships with our community. Excellent partnerships with our suppliers and the resilience of our loyal customers, allow us to maintain a superior level of supply, service, and fun in the sun for our neighbors.
Swimming pools and backyard gatherings are the center of entertainment for friends and family. In order to provide the supplies, service and the help customers need to maintain their pools, we will continue with some of the conveniences previously implemented. Our online store remains in place with pool and spa chemicals, filter media and maintenance equipment. Orders for supplies can be called in to the office or placed online (palmerpoolsales.com). “No contact” curbside pickup service and free no contact delivery within a 30-mile radius remains in place for our customers’ benefit. Water sample pickup and courtesy water checks for our regular customers continue at no cost. The safety of our customers and staff are a priority and we will still be practicing social distancing inside the store as needed.
We are looking forward to another beautiful summer for swimming and backyard fun. The supply chain for products is slowly improving but due to supply and demand, pools and supplies (solar covers, filter equipment, floats etc), are still a challenge to receive. We are working very closely with our suppliers, checking lead times, ordering in advance, and making all necessary adjustments so we can keep as much product in our store as possible. We will be fully stocked and ready to help you maintain your backyard oasis!
We at Palmer Pools are excited to see supplies, chemicals, solar covers and more arriving in our warehouse each week. We are planning now for another beautiful swimming season and we will be stocked and ready to help you enjoy your swimming pool once again! We thank you for your support of the local small business as we all continue to navigate the changes. Watch for Palmer Pools Sales annual Customer Appreciation Days coming at the end of April featuring savings throughout the store including BioGuard chemicals and more! We look forward to seeing you in the spring.