As late as the mid-1930s, nine out of 10 rural homes were without electric service. Farmers milked their cows by the dim lights of the kerosene lantern, and housework was confined to wood ranges and washboards. The unavailability of electricity in rural areas kept their economies entirely and exclusively dependent on agriculture.
It was not until 1933 when things began to change for rural America. The federal government passed the Tennessee Valley Authority Act, which authorized the construction of transmission lines to serve rural areas that were not otherwise supplied with electricity at reasonable rates. President Franklin D. Roosevelt also played a vital role in pioneering the power of electricity with the Rural Electrification Administration. Thanks to him, today there are over 900 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives across the nation.
Looking back at the history of electric co-ops, Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative Association Inc., homebased in Cambridge Springs, continues to thrive on the courage, commitment and dedication of all the individuals that got us here today. You might not think about it, but as a Touchstone Energy co-op member, dependable electricity for your lifestyle is something you can count on every day. That’s comforting to know, because nowadays electricity is essential to energizing our lives and keeping us connected more than ever before. Through innovation and new technology, Northwestern REC is doing everything it can to keep electricity reliable and affordable for you. And that’s a powerful thing.
Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative Association Inc. is a not-for-profit rural electric distribution cooperative owned by those who receive its services — the members. With over 2,650 miles of electric line, Northwestern REC serves 20,000 members in Crawford, Erie, Warren, Venango and Mercer counties.