By Nancy Asmus
In September 2021 I celebrated 15 years of having a shop in Meadville, Nancy’s Under The Steps. It was a busy and productive year.
I was juried in as a third year Roycroft Renaissance Artisan and participated in the Summer Roycroft Festival in East Aurora, New York, in June.
I continued to sell my Allegheny College books, throws, pillows and originals to the parents of graduating students. I offer personalized throws available upon request.
The Conneaut Lake Park items were very popular this year as people chose their favorite appliqué from my book to be depicted in a pillow.
My shop offers items for children and adults at various price points. Every piece of artwork is created in my space at the historic Market House. All prints are by Tim Kirk here in town, my throws and material for pillows are woven in South Carolina. Therefore I proudly say I am exclusively “Made in the USA.”
As a Do 6 Artisan Trail member I continue to welcome visitors into the Market House where a project I appliquéd 11 pictures of counties culminating in a Do 6 throw is an ongoing product being sold.
My shop recently has transitioned from a small shop to an art gallery. With a more open concept, it allows customers an opportunity to see my framed originals and prints. I welcome the public to stop by the Market House where my shop is located and see what I am sewing.
It is not what you will see in my shop, but what I could create for you, a one-of-a-kind item for someone who wants a truly unique gift.
The Market House Authority has recently given me the distinction of “artist in residence.” Therefore my focus will be additional commission pieces of customers’ homes, gardens and historical buildings.
Like many other local artisans, I participated in the Green Shoppe pop-up in the Trust Building in November and December. It was an extremely successful venture with its main purpose to keep Julie McClymonds’ Green Shoppe “door open.”
A special thank you to Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce for offering the small business jump start workshop by Gary Svetz. I took the class and I attribute my ability to have my business still open and thriving because of what I learned.
Thank you to all my customers who supported me through this very difficult yet profitable year.