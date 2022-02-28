MFG Tray
MFG Tray has been an industry-leading composite manufacturer since 1952.
MFG Tray has been developing and manufacturing customized solutions for demanding applications right here in the USA for 70 years.
Molded Fiber Glass Company started in 1952 under the “Toteline” brand name and soon became the first manufacturer in the United States to produce commercial products using polyester resins and fiberglass reinforcement. Toteline was later contracted by Wonder Bread to produce trays for bread transport, and the rest is history.
Today, MFG Tray sports a standard product line of over 300 trays, boxes and totes designed for multiple industries, including industrial, food service, confectionery, pharmaceutical and farming industries.
MFG Tray’s product lines are distributed all over the world and are used by companies including Dunkin’, Haribo, Pfizer, Moderna, Zippo, Snap-Tite, Channellock, Dell and Sandisk, just to name a few.
MFG Tray products are molded from high-strength, glass-reinforced composites. The fiber component provides strength and dimensional stability, while the plastic resin provides specific chemical, electrical and thermal properties. Unlike plastic trays and containers, MFG Tray’s composite products are dimensionally stable and will not bend, sag, corrode, or dent under heavy use.
MFG composites are also ideal for machine integration and robotic applications. Composite products can be used continuously in temperatures ranging from minus 60 degrees to 250 degrees and are also impervious to radiation, cutting oils, detergents, mild acids and alkaline solutions.
Along with its standard product line, MFG Tray also develops specialized composites for specific industries.
Fibrestat material discharges electrostatic charge to protect sensitive electronics and is used for trays and work surfaces in the electronics industry. X-DTect material allows contaminate detection in the confectionery industry using X-ray technology. And MFG’s patented Ultra-Lite material offers the same strength and durability as standard fiberglass material, but with an industry exclusive 40% less weight.
MFG Tray’s reinforced composites bring a new level of performance to material handling. Our trays and containers work harder and smarter for you. Trust MFG Tray for your tough jobs and custom applications.