Mercy House
2021 has been a very productive year at Mercy House. We established a New Mercy House plant at the Adventure Church in Erie, and have it staffed for several evenings a week. We are thankful to Pastor Andy Robertson for inviting us and giving use of a beautiful office as well as use of his facility. Our hopes are that this year we can locate another counselor to work daytimes and perhaps an evening or two. It is also possible that we may look at a second location for drug and alcohol program sometime during the year 2022.
We have seen an increase of clients, probably due to the anxiety and fear concerning COVID. We have tried to maintain a stance of hope and help, and have been able to keep our doors open throughout the pandemic. At one point most counseling was done by telehealth; however, now most clients have returned to the building. We currently employ 11 therapists who are dedicated to their clients. We have a great board that works to see to the governance of Mercy House as well as to help the facility director make decisions that will ensure that the Mercy House legacy lasts for years.
We have been able to continue to do so into our Mercy House in La Ceiba, Honduras. We have helped fund education for three counselors there and send monetary support twice a year as well. We support our local men’s shelter, as well as give to other charitable causes throughout the year.
In addition, we have an indoor giveaway of furnishings, old computers, pictures, books and other miscellaneous things to those who want them. We also continue to write off bad debt, as well as offer counseling aid to those who desire to have counseling here but may not be able to afford it.
We believe in educating our staff. Last year, 10 clinicians completed a nutrition integrative course and in 2022 we will be looking at certifications in grief therapy, or compassion fatigue. Our census continues to grow. Currently we have nearly 330 clients who are seen weekly to biweekly. The drug and alcohol program continues to work fluidly with probation and parole and we have been able to integrate recovering volunteers into our intensive outpatient program. They have been excellent at encouraging the clients and helping them steer toward recovery.
Our hiking trail, Nature Speaks, was widened this past year, there are couple places that still need to be addressed, and this year we will also look at putting some decorative plantings along the trail. This trail has been used by many people in the community and for “walk and talks” with our Mercy House counselors and clients.
Mercy House remains dedicated to being a Christian influence in our community, honoring people’s desire to have faith incorporated into their treatment, as well as honoring and encouraging those who may not desire that.
Our clinical supervisor Joel Kightlinger and I are excited about what may be on the horizon for Mercy House this year. We are committed to serve, to encourage, and to be a help to our community.