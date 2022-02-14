This month the Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce is celebrating 215 years of serving our region’s business community. As one of the oldest Chambers in the United States, the Meadville Chamber currently operates out of its founding location along Diamond Park — the site of the present-day Founder’s House.
Embarking on this milestone, the Chamber remains dedicated to promoting our community’s overall well-being and development. The staff often fields calls from potential business owners, individuals needing to be connected to community resources, people interested in visiting our area, and more. The Chamber also provides a variety of signature member and community events throughout the year, in addition to monthly roundtables, seminars, and the Leadership Meadville program. In line with the Chamber’s vision of leading our community to prosperity, the goals of these events is to encourage strong professional relationships, promote new business and existing business growth, and develop our community’s leaders.
The Chamber’s next signature event, the Chocoholic Frolic, will be held at the Italian Civic Club on Feb. 19 with general admission from 6-8 pm. As a fundraiser, proceeds from the Frolic will benefit the Crawford County K-12 Career Education Alliance and the Leadership Meadville program. The current Leadership class, LM12, is also currently planning the March signature event — the Chili, Chowder and Soup Cookoff. Both events will be contest-style with a healthy dose of competition among the respective groups of vendors. All are welcome. Tickets for the Chocoholic Frolic and the Chili, Chowder and Soup Cookoff are available now; please call the office at (814) 337-8030 or visit MeadvilleChamber.com for more information.
As the Chamber’s mission states: “The Chamber works collectively to build business and connect community, provide educational programs, promote our members and empower leaders of tomorrow.” After more than two centuries, the Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce continues to advocate for our community. The Chamber, your Chamber, is strong and growing — we’re ready to serve you today and for the next 215 years and more!