Meadville Public Library
For the past few years, the Meadville Public Library’s biggest challenge has been finding a way to keep our services available, safe and easy to access. To make the library more accessible, we invested in our digital services. This meant building up our collection of online materials with apps like Libby and Hoopla, and increasing the number of Wifi hotspots to provide internet access across the county. To help make the library more equitable, we went fine-free. Throughout the pandemic our goal has been ensuring that we were providing the best services to Meadville and all of Crawford County.
It’s hard to completely condense the vital purpose of a public library, to narrow it down to its most important functions. Henry Ward Beecher said that “a library is not a luxury but a necessity of life.” Angela Clarke described the library as a “haven” in a world of dwindling community services. Written 150 years apart, both sentiments are trying to say the same thing: in a society where everything costs something, a public library is more than just a place to find entertainment, information, kids’ activities or study space. A public library is an essential freedom. As long as libraries have existed, we have relied on that freedom to shape, inform, teach and expand our lives.
As we enter 2022, our goal as a library is to build on the progress we’ve made and further expand the services we offer. Our chief focus this year is to open our new community space on the top floor. The new area will serve as a social hub and provide space for a multitude of functions. Patrons and community partners will have a space to host meetings, join activity groups, and create something in our maker space. As we grow our community programming, we hope that easier access to what their public library has to offer will encourage more patrons, both old and new, to take advantage of it. Our vision is for a library that is free, accessible, and a “haven” for everyone who visits.