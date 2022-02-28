Meadville Medical Center
Meadville Medical Center has always offered quality therapy services. There has been some significant changes over the last decade as the MMC outpatient therapy services department moved from the Grove Street facility to the new updated location at Vernon Place. With this move we have added new services as well as maintaining our previous specialties. In Occupational Therapy we offer splinting, hand therapy and lymphedema treatment. In Physical Therapy we offer aquatic or pool therapy; vestibular therapy for people suffering from dizziness, lightheadedness or imbalance; lymphedema treatment; and pelvic floor treatment for incontinence. In Speech Therapy we offer special swallowing programs, voice, LSVT Loud, and Speakout. In all three therapies we have had an excellent pediatric program for the last 30-plus years. Our Sports Medicine program provides services to athletes all throughout the county.
The pandemic has affected our services in many ways, but we are a team and we keep taking care of the community that we love. Our therapists have over 200 years of experience collectively.
Our vision is to continue serving the community that we work and live in, and to continue providing excellent care, with updated equipment and continuing education always a priority. At Meadville Medical Center Therapy Services we are MORE than a hospital and we are MMC strong.