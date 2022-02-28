Meadville Market House
As a community, we can be proud that we’ve sustained a public marketplace for 152 years. The Meadville Market House continues to offer locally grown and made produce, milk, eggs, bread and baked goods, meats, cheeses, coffee and tea, maple syrup, honey and more.
We hear “shop local” a lot, but what does that mean? Forty-two of our vendors are located within 35 miles of the Market House; seven more are farther away, yet still in Pennsylvania and Ohio. Almost all of them are very small businesses, operated by one or two people or a family. When we shop at the Market House, 70 to 85 cents of our dollar goes directly back to our farmers, producers and makers. Together, we support our producers and their families: their passions, farmlands, and in many cases, their family traditions. Supporting small businesses helps our local economy do better overall.
At the Market House, you can talk directly with the people who make your food or other products you use in your homes. You can ask them what’s in the food or how it was grown or made. You can meet a number of our vendors at the outdoor Saturday farmers’ market (starting May 7 this year!), but we are also happy to connect you with any of the vendors who sell in the Market House.
The Market House is also home to a bakery (Save Room for Dessert), a personal chef providing prepared foods (Zest Kitchen and Pantry), a restaurant serving lunch and dinner daily and breakfast on weekends (Kettle Lake Kitchen), and an artist-in-residence (Nancy Asmus) specializing in custom fiber arts. Upstairs Meadville Council on the Arts continues to offer art classes and events.
There’s so much to discover at the Meadville Market House! We look forward to seeing you soon.