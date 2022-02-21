Meadville Lions Club
The Meadville Lions had its beginnings in March of 1924, and now, nearly 98 years later, still adheres to our founder’s belief of assisting individuals with vision impairments. In 1925 at the national convention, keynote speaker Helen Keller, both blind and deaf, charged the Lions with being “my shining knights for the blind.” There are over 1.4 million Lions around the world in 50,000 clubs in over 200 countries.
Today our mission remains first and foremost with eyes. That means that we help people who need glasses, or eye surgery, or perhaps a leader dog to be their guide. It means that we provide tabletop reading magnifiers to those who can’t read without assistance, and it means screening hundreds of local kids each year through our daycare, pedia-vision program. And it means the Christmas lights throughout Meadville that we have purchased and maintained for over 40 years. And it means supporting local food programs like the Soup Kitchen, because good health means good eyesight. And it means promoting diabetes awareness, because diabetes can eventually lead to blindness.
The Meadville Lions has 53 members, and we meet the first and third Thursday at 11:50 a.m. at Active Aging. Every dollar that we raise through broom and nut and candy sales and through our grocery sweeps raffle goes back, 100%, to services for the community.
If you feel good when you help someone else, if you like to promote positive ideas to make Meadville a better place to live, then consider becoming a member. Our website is meadvillelions.com, or you can call our King Lion, Ryan Messenger, at (814) 336-3416.