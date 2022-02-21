Meadville Fine Arts
In June of this year Tim Kirk will celebrate 20 years with this business, first as an employee then as owner/operator.
At the end of 2021 we had the opportunity to downsize and semi-retire ... again. We’ve moved our printing equipment to our home and will continue to focus on digital reproduction for local artists, and large format, digital printing services for local businesses such as banners, yard signs, window, floor and magnetic graphics, and much more. We also will still offer photo restoration, digital photo to art conversions and enlargements. Since we’re operating from our home, we ask customers to call ahead and make an appointment first before stopping in.
Thank you for your years of patronage. We continue support and promote the arts and businesses in our community and all the independent businesses like ours thank you for shopping local.