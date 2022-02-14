Meadville Community Theatre is grateful to have come through the pandemic lockdowns to successfully start in-person shows for our 2021-22 season. We at MCT feel a renewed commitment to our community. You have helped us emerge from these challenging times with hope and optimism.
Keeping “community” at the heart of what we do, MCT is:
• The oldest continually operating community theater in Meadville, established in 1967.
• A 100% volunteer organization.
• Located in the Odd Fellows building on Allegheny College’s campus. Our intimate theater boasts not a bad seat in the house.
What MCT presents:
• Unique productions of popular works.
• Rare gems seldom seen on stage.
• Original shows created and written by local talent.
The pandemic has inspired us to be even more creative in how we present theater. Live streaming allowed us to reach those who wished to see theater but were unable to do so. Site-specific projects connected MCT with our audience and other community organizations safely.
MCT looks to continue its legacy of serving the community by doing what we do best. We provide opportunities for audience members, actors, and creators. We innovate so we can embrace all those drawn to the theater in a way that makes them feel safe and valued.
We invite you to experience Meadville Community Theatre. Connect with us through our website, mctbackstage.com, and our social media, Facebook @mct1967 and Instagram @mctbackstage.