Meadville Area Ambulance Service
To say the last year has been abnormal would be a huge understatement. Like all other businesses, COVID-19 not only has been probably the largest challenge we’ve ever faced, it has decimated the number of EMS providers across the commonwealth. We couldn’t have made it through the last two years without the dedication and hard work of our number one asset: our employees.
In order for us to to continue to provide quality prehospital care we have to find solutions. Whether that be increased pay for providers and incentive based training for potential employees, the future of EMS will depend on finding those solutions.
Meadville Area Ambulance service will continue to strive to provide the best care possible to the community. We are currently serving as the primary ambulance provider to over 30 municipalities and over one-third of the county’s population.
For the future we are working to improve the Service model that we currently provide. Thinking outside the box and coming up with new ideas will ensure That the ambulance service is successful for years to come.