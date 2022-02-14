Blue Cheeto knows how to make an impression.
Wearing a dark suit and white turtleneck, black leather shoes and sunglasses, his narrow face framed by tight twists of hair and a wispy beard and mustache, a backpack slung over one shoulder, he stood out from other students in the hallways of Meadville Area Senior High School last week.
“You are a popular man today,” said a front office receptionist who helped to locate the high school senior shortly after Monday’s final bell. “Good lord.”
Popular is right. If Blue Cheeto — known to his MASH teachers and classmates as Jumarias Wilson — cuts a sharp figure at school, he makes even more of an impression on social media.
The 17-year-old Wilson is a TikTok star with more than 375,000 followers from all over the world. His Blue Cheeto social media persona derives from when his hair twists, which resemble the shape of the popular snack, were dyed blue.
In just over a year since he downloaded the short-form video app known for viral dances performed to excerpts of popular songs, Wilson has posted more than 730 videos and generated more than 1.8 million likes on his main @blue.cheeto account. One video pinned to the top of his TikTok page has been viewed more than 800,000 times and liked nearly 195,000 times — more than 80,000 people left comments in response. Another account he maintains, @bluecheeto_workouts, has another 8,100 followers and has drawn more than 400,000 likes for the 250 videos posted there.
“It’s crazy,” Wilson said, a slight shake of his head suggesting that it’s not something he understands completely.
Nor does he want to analyze his online success too deeply. He typically takes a spontaneous approach, shooting videos when he feels like it and filming whatever comes into his head.
“Sometimes I set (my phone) up somewhere — just anywhere it can stay up — and then I think of what I want different in the video. Sometimes I bring in different people or do different things,” he said inside the MASH cafeteria where some of his early work was staged.
TikTok videos tend to find popularity through slight variations on well known themes. When an audio clip or dance finds success, thousands perhaps even millions of creators will make their own versions of the video, often performing the same dance, the same lip sync, sometimes tweaking it in a way that sends their video viral as well.
If the success he has found is hard to explain and a bit surreal, it’s not crazy in a bad way. Quite the contrary: Wilson enjoys making videos in his spare time and doesn’t spend much time scrolling through videos made by others. He plays basketball at MASH and sometimes works for his father’s debris removal service. He hopes to study business administration when he begins college in the fall.
He doesn’t appear to feel any of the pressure that can affect would-be influencers who become fixated on their view counts and engagement levels, but don’t be misled by Wilson’s cool demeanor and seemingly nonchalant approach.
Goal-oriented
Head basketball coach Mark McElhinny does not have the TikTok app on his phone, though he’s aware of Wilson’s following. McElhinny knows Wilson as a fun kid and the sharpest dressed player on the team, but he also sees the work he puts into his social media presence.
“That’s a big part of his life,” McElhinny said. “He’s very goal-oriented. He wants to focus on that part of his career, and I could see him being very successful as a result.”
Wilson’s viral success came almost immediately after a friend convinced him to download TikTok in January 2021.
The third video he posted to the app blew up, drawing 267,000 views, 43,000 likes and 665 comments. A 10-second long clip of Wilson lip syncing in a black hoodie, it’s hard to see now what drove its popularity. The audio file that originally provided the soundtrack to the video has since been deleted from the TikTok library, so those who view it now see Wilson swaying a bit, his hands emphasizing the rhythm of the missing audio as he silently mouths the words.
Whatever the reason for the video’s popularity, his follow-up video two days later received another 141,000 views. For weeks after that, Jumarias continued to post, experimenting with various audio clips, using some repeatedly, and generally reaching a few thousand people with each video — a respectable audience, but not the same as reaching a quarter-million people.
Recapturing the initial viral reaction proved elusive. The occasional video would draw views in the tens of thousands, while another would attract only a few hundred. On average, however, the number of views continued to grew, as did his followers.
The sound
And then he found the sound that has become his trademark — a brief audio clip created by another TikTok user that Wilson has now used as the soundtrack for dozens, perhaps hundreds, of 13-second videos filmed in and around the high school and his neighborhood, at Wendy’s, Walmart and the Crawford County Fair.
Wilson has made such extensive use of the audio clip that his videos using it have gained far more views than the original creator. His basketball teammates can recite the audio from memory, but Wilson says he doesn’t hear it in his sleep.
“You learn to block it out,” he joked.
The audio is also a bit coercive in its effort to drive viewer engagement.
As a guitar plays softly in the background, a flat, emotionless voice addresses the viewer with straightforward instructions that also refer to an account on Twitch, another social media platform popular among gamers.
“Scroll past this video if you want your mom to die,” the narrator says. “If you don’t want your mom to die, make sure you like this video, comment mom with a heart and also follow my Twitch in the bio.”
When Wilson first stumbled upon the sound last spring and began using it in videos, the reaction was immediate.
“I think I just used it one time and then that video just went crazy,” he recalled. “I just kept using it and kept getting the same results.”
Now when he occasionally works in a different sound for variety, his viewer numbers typically drop. Viewers have come to expect Blue Cheeto to be accompanied by the monotonous and weirdly threatening plea for likes and followers.
“I guess they’re entertained,” Wilson said.
The future
Having heard the audio what seems like a million times, Cliff McClure is one of Wilson’s teammates who has essentially committed the message to memory. McClure laughed at the surreal nature of Wilson’s social media success in a break from practice last week.
“It’s funny because you see everybody else doing it around the world, but when you really know somebody, it’s different. It’s like, wow, he actually did it,” McClure said. “It doesn’t seem realistic — for someone on my basketball team to have all these people looking up to him, you know?”
The online popularity has not gone to Wilson’s head, McClure added.
Perhaps it’s easy to understand why given the sense of unreality that surrounds the experience. In addition while 375,000 followers almost undoubtedly makes Wilson Crawford County’s most significant TikTok influencer, it does not place him near the top of the TikTok food chain.
Someone like Charli D’Amelio, whose 136 million followers make her the app’s most popular creator, can make millions through endorsement deals and crossover success to other social media apps and television. Wilson has earned income through TikTok’s creator fund as well, but so far there haven’t been any brand endorsements and he has made only about $200.
“Not a lot, but it’s something,” Wilson said.
For now, Wilson is content with his modest TikTok success. Being watched by thousands — by hundreds of thousands — feels pretty good, he said. But with his following still growing steadily, he has definite goals he hopes to achieve by summer.
“I can’t wait to hit that million,” he said. “That’s what I’m waiting for.”