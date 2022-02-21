Loeffler’s Flowers and Gifts and Blossoms and Blooms Boutique
As the longest serving florist in the Crawford County region since 1926, Loeffler’s Flowers and Gifts in Meadville and Blossoms and Blooms Boutique in Linesville continue to provide quality fresh flowers, exquisitely designed arrangements, gifts, and house and office plants. Owner Travis Crytzer and his mom, Judy Crytzer, continue to strive to operate the businesses with core, strong family values with a great respect for our community and its residents! Similar to the previous year, we have felt the immense support of the Shop Local campaign and we remain optimistic this this trend will continue for years to come! We are a full-service florist offering custom flower design and creative moments for any and all occasions.
We continue to expand the services we offer aside from fresh flowers and gifts. Our commitment to house and office plants continues to grow. Both shops are stocked with the most unique, healthy indoor plants perfect for your home or office. We now offer plant maintenance for your house and office plants. We can service your plants on a weekly basis or biweekly as needed. Our clients include a hair salon and spa, business office, in-home and our local hospital. We hand select, pick out and pack each plant that enters our shop to ensure the utmost quality and perfection.
Flowers have an immediate impact on happiness and bring about positivity, emotional feelings, while creating a more welcoming and sharing atmosphere. The beauty of fresh flowers continues to play an important role in all aspects of a person’s life, in times of happiness and in times of sorrow. With our shops located in Meadville and Linesville we service and offer delivery to a very large area including the following: in Pennsylvania — Meadville, Saegertown, Blooming Valley, Cambridge Springs, Venango, Townville, Guys Mills, Cochranton, Franklin (funeral home), Sheakleyville, Linesville, Conneaut Lake, Conneautville, Springboro, Hartstown, Atlantic, Espyville, Harmonsburg and Jamestown; and in Ohio — Andover, Pierpont, Kinsman and Williamsfield.
Our gift selection continues to expand and evolve with a greater focus on Made in America and local artisans. Some of our gifts include: Root Candles, Willow Tree, FinchBerry Soap, Finney’s Chocolates, baby gifts, sympathy chimes, lanterns, and angels, Pictura and Tree Free Greeting Cards.
We know 2022 will be filled with blessings and optimism with renewed hope for a brighter future one blossoms at a time. We are always open at loefflersflowers.com and look forward to seeing you in both of our locations soon. From our family to yours thank you for your continued support and patronage.