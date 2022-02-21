Knickerbocker Construction Co.
Knickerbocker Construction Co. celebrates its 50th year in business (1972-2022).
Knickerbocker Construction Co., located at 17758 State Highway 98, Meadville, is a home and business construction and improvement company established in 1972 by Myrle R. Knickerbocker Sr., with 50 years of continuous existence in home building, additions, renovations, decks, siding, windows, insulation, etc. The company does light commercial renovations, renovations on historic homes, hotels, restaurants and apartment complexes.
Knickerbocker is certified in many aspects of construction and building codes (PA HIC No. 023351).
“I want to thank all my customers and suppliers. A special thanks to all my employees helping to make 50 years,” said Myrle R. Knickerbocker Sr.