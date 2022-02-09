K.L. White-Hartman
K.L. White-Hartman is a local author, speaker and entrepreneur who seeks to encourage and empower her readers with uplifting and inspiring content. In the past years, she has spent time at local elementary schools and libraries, as well as community events throughout the Crawford County area. Her published works consist of a children’s picture book, “Drake the Dragon"; a humorous adult devotional, "Out of the Mouth of Babes"; and a newly released, dystopian, young adult novel, "Divided: Book One, The Revolution Series."
All of K.L. White-Hartman’s books can be purchased locally at The Gospel Book and Supply Store or at Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore. K.L. White-Hartman recently announced she will be releasing four new books in 2022. The first of the four to be revealed is her sequel to "Divided." The sequel, titled "Found: Book Two, The Revolution Series," will be available in July.
K.L. White-Hartman can be found at events throughout the community, and she also offers freelance copy work for hire. In addition, she runs a YouTube page and can be found on Facebook and Instagram creating regular content for readers and followers. To contact her about upcoming events or projects, or to stay up-to-date on where she will be as well as the latest new releases and content, connect with her on social media @KLWhiteHartman.