Indigo Boutique & Botanica
Indigo Boutique & Botanica is located on Market Street in historical downtown Meadville. It’s a religiously neutral but spiritually inclusive place for anyone who is interested in expanding their spiritual practice or learning about a new one. Our expansive inventory includes a wide variety of crystals, statuary, candles, jewelry, salt lamps, books, tarot and home décor. We also house one of the largest selections of tumbled stone in the area. Let our mindfully trained staff members help you find the perfect addition to your crystal collection or an amazing gift for that special occasion.
Be sure to visit our apothecary, where you’ll find a large variety of herbs, spices, resins, clays and loose-leaf teas. We carry local honey, herbal body care products, mugs and more! Our convenient pre-bagged teas are offered in several flavors or try something new from our bulk tea selection … you’re sure to find something you’ll love!
Indigo also offers classes and workshops. February’s schedule includes Crystals with Elyse and Malas with Leslie. Please see the Indigo Boutique & Botanica Facebook page or call the shop at (814) 807-1998 for more info and to register.
Interested in booking a tarot reading or reiki session? We have readers and practitioners available via appointment or during scheduled walk-in hours.
We love our downtown shopping district and are active in both the Chamber of Commerce and the Meadville Independent Business Alliance, so be sure to watch our social media pages for First Friday and Second Saturday events, as well as special Chamber events. Stop in and chat with us! You can find us at 945 Market St. in Meadville. Our shop hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.