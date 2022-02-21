Howard Hanna Bainbridge Kaufman Real Estate
Bainbridge Kaufman Real Estate has a long history of serving the real estate needs of Crawford County, and surrounding areas, going back to 1952. It franchised with Coldwell Banker in 1987 under the ownership of Teresa Wygle. While the company changed ownership over several years, current owners Pam Willis and David Schepner have continued the Bainbridge Kaufman’s business philosophy to provide excellent real estate service and maintain a positive presence in the communities in which they do business.
Throughout the 2000s Bainbridge Kaufman made some very bold moves in acquiring local real estate companies in Crawford and Mercer counties. Sousa Real Estate in Conneaut Lake was purchased in 2000, Diane DeBaise Realty in 2001, D. Cutter Real Estate in 2003, and Colonial Penn Real Estate in Mercer County in 2008 securing a new office location in Greenville.
In 2018, Bainbridge Kaufman merged with Howard Hanna Price Real Estate to become Howard Hanna Bainbridge Kaufman Real Estate. In doing so, they secured the Cochranton, Jamestown and Andover, Ohio offices giving them the ability to serve northwest Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio with six locations!
Even through economic downturns that our country has experienced, Howard Hanna Bainbridge Kaufman continued to provide opportunities to those who are committed to professional standards, dedication to client satisfaction and adherence to the Realtor code of ethics. As an independent contractor, a Realtor’s success is often determined by training and time dedicated to growing their business. They believe in helping their agents by providing them with the support, tools and resources to succeed.
As a progressive company, Howard Hanna Bainbridge Kaufman Real Estate is looking for self-motivated, ambitious salespeople who are ready to start an exciting career! David Schepner and Pam Willis are looking forward to continued growth for Howard Hanna Bainbridge Kaufman Real Estate in 2022!