HOPE Initiative
Two years ago, few of the residents of Wadsworth Avenue in Meadville’s Fifth Ward knew their neighbors.
Today, the street and the area around it are feeling a lot more like a neighborhood and HOPE is the reason why.
The HOPE Initiative began in 2019 after a group of folks interested in trauma were inspired by the community development work of Pittsburgh’s Neighborhood Resilience Project. Sponsored by Women’s Services and Crawford County’s System of Care, HOPE is a trauma-informed community development effort. Our mission is to support people to become healthy enough to sustain economic, academic, social and other opportunities.
Trauma informed community development works to address trauma and build resilience for individuals in the context of a community. HOPE’s work builds on existing community strengths. We listen to what residents need and want for their community and work to provide information, build advocacy skills, make connections for employment assistance and healthcare needs, and create opportunities for community beautification and residence improvement projects. Neighbors are working together to make their community stronger and safer and as they do, they are learning about each other in the process.
Last winter, after one of the older residents fell, neighbors who normally don’t interact pitched in and with the help of Home Depot installed steps and a safe walkway outside of the home. Weekly coffee hours bring people together at Bethany UMC to share stories and concerns. After school programs, food distributions, neighborhood clean-up campaigns, vaccine outreach, holiday decorating contests and more are just a few of the community building activities that are helping the area feel like a place where people know and take care of one another. Maria Rosado-Husband, community outreach coordinator, is the face of HOPE. She lives in the neighborhood and the community has come to know her as the “go to” person for questions, ideas, a compassionate listening ear and encouragement when things are hard. Maria provides a daily dose of hope in her dedication to the idea that people can come together, heal from past trauma, and create a healthy environment for individuals and families.
For more information, contact Maria Rosado-Husband by at (814) 283-4888, (814) 724-4637, extension 215, or at mrosadohusband@womensservicesinc.org.