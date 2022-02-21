Hagan Business Machines of Meadville Inc.
Hagan Business Machines of Meadville Inc., an example of an extraordinarily successful, locally owned and operated, business, announced plans to grow and transition its executive leadership team.
Jay Verno purchased Hagan Business Machines of Meadville Inc. in 1992, and partnered with Craig Guy to operate a successful Office Imaging dealership primarily selling and servicing copiers and printers in the Meadville and surrounding markets. As products became more digital in nature, Jay and Craig saw the dynamics that would naturally evolve to link the creation, processing and distribution of information that would become the digital office. Jay and Craig formed a Managed Network Services division to further enable Hagan Business Machines to grow with their customers. Today, Hagan Business Machines specializes in helping businesses optimize office productivity and efficiency through improved workflow and technology. Solutions include managed print services, office equipment for printing, copying, scanning and now Managed Network Services.
The company entered 2022 with 20 talented employees and an addition to its executive team, John Cascio. John’s “hands-on” executive background in technology services will allow Hagan Business Machines to enhance its digital offerings along with Craig Guy. “This will give Jay Verno the opportunity to transition his time and attention to more family, community and personal goals and objectives,” said Craig Guy.
“It is very important to me to transition with a very positive note for these two great guys.” said Jay Verno. “I will do everything in my power to support our transition to the new ownership of John Cascio and Craig Guy so that our customers and our employees and their families benefit from this change.”
Craig Guy added, “It’s important to John and me to keep the high service levels that our customers have come to expect while continuing to support our local communities with our time, treasure and talents.”
John and Craig plan to keep that “servant’s mentality” towards customers as the company’s backbone. John added, “Hagan Business Machines of Meadville will become all things Cloud, all things internet while continuing to provide the finest digital output devices and related services to our customers.”