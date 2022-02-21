Griffin Motors Company
Griffin Motors Company is celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2022.
It was started in 1922 by E.T. Griffin and his father-in-law, R. Cotterman, known as Griffin Cotterman, it was the Oldsmobile dealership in Cochranton. The name was changed to Griffin Motors in 1959 when Griffin and his two sons, Harold and Donald, bought the former Weber Motors Chrysler Plymouth dealership and relocated to 307 North St. and then to 1121 Park Ave. in Meadville.
The Dodge franchise was acquired in 1965. Thomas Griffin, grandson of E.T. Cotterman and son of Donald, started working full time at the store in 1972. In 1980, Donald Buchanan, Tom’s childhood best friend, joined Griffin Motors, and Tom and Donnie bought out Harold and Donald Griffin in December 1980.
The Jeep franchise was added in the early 1990s. The dealership was relocated once again in 1997 from Park Avenue to its current location in Vernon Center, Route 19 in Vernon Township.
Amy, the daughter of Tom, was welcomed back to the dealership full time in 2002 being the fourth generation of Griffins to work at Griffin Motors. Griffin Motors added the Kia franchise in 2008, the first import brand for the company.
For Griffin Motors to grow and succeed for a century has required two key ingredients. First and foremost, the hundreds of loyal employees that have worked for and supported the company, some of which lasted through three generations of leadership. Second, our loyal customers in northwest Pennsylvania.
Griffin Motors is proud to call Meadville home and the Griffin family looks forward to its continued relationship with the Meadville community and to those it serves.