The Gildea Group
Meadville became the home to the Gildea family in 1950. Since then, the family and the family company have thrived due to love and support from this community.
What people may not know about The Gildea Group of construction companies is how the company has grown over the past 62 years and the variety of services we provide.
Starting in 1960 as a union general contracting company, Goodea Construction Company built several downtown Meadville staples including City Hall, the banks on Chestnut Street, and several parts of the Dad’s Dog Food plant (now Smucker’s).
In the early 1980s, Pipeline Systems Inc. was started as a non-union pipeline construction company to provide services to the growing oil and gas industry within the Medina formation in our area. When the economy took a dip in the mid-’80s, Pipeline Systems grew to include municipal gas, water and pipeline services.
Naturally, PSI moved into full construction of water and wastewater treatment facilities — taking our skills and expertise in concrete and combining it with our pipeline construction experience.
During this time, realizing that Goodea Construction was having trouble being competitive in the private sector, GilCon & Associates was formed to provide cost-competitive services in the commercial, industrial and institutional construction spaces. Becoming a non-union general contractor proved to be very beneficial and allowed this arm of The Gildea Group to build such projects as the Quick Stop addition, the Bicentennial Plaza at Allegheny College, and the Woolen Mill.
At this point, The Gildea Group’s footprint had grown to involve several different aspects of the construction industry and to move into several areas of operation within the tri-state area.
Since our humble beginnings of building the steps to The Meadville Tribune, we have grown to offer services in commercial, industrial, institutional, municipal, energy, residential, historical restoration and construction consulting spaces.
Nowadays, The Gildea Group is in its third generation — taking the work ethic and strong foundation our founder instilled in us so this company and this family continues its growth for many generations to come.