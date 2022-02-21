GFWC Meadville Woman’s Club
The Meadville Woman’s Club was first organized as the Civil League in 1824 and admitted to the national General Foundation of Woman’s Clubs (GFWC) in 1913. After twice being renamed, the club became the GFWC Meadville Woman’s Club in 2006, a registered nonprofit organization. Throughout the years the mission remained the same: to promote by education and organized effort, an interest in public welfare, and an appreciation of literature and the fine arts.
Members are dedicated to enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service in Community Service Programs established by the federation. Programs include Arts and Culture, Civic Engagement and Outreach, Education and Libraries, Environment, and Health and Wellness. Our current president’s theme of service is “Compassionate Caring of Our Community.” In support of the Community Service Program, Education and Libraries, funding continued for two registered nursing scholarships at Gannon University and Edinboro University, and three licensed practical nursing scholarships at the Crawford County Career and Technical Center. In 2021, the club also donated funds to Women’s Services, the Pregnancy Center, Meadville Soup Kitchen, St. James Haven and the Free Clinic.
Other projects including collection of plastic bottle caps for recycling into prostheses for veterans; collection of eyeglasses for the visually impaired; recycling greeting card fronts for distribution to our elder care residents for art projects; and sending greeting cards to assisted living residents for Easter, Christmas and Veterans Day. In December, members donated gifts and gift cards to residents at St. James Haven, the Crawford County Care Center, and the Bethesda Lutheran Home.
Fundraising activities over the past year have been limited because of the pandemic restrictions. Currently the club has a virtual catalog for Terri Lynn Nuts and Candy sales on its Facebook page. New sources of revenue are being explored including hosting a tea in the spring. A positive fundraising source is critical to continue the level of support described above in the community.
Women interested in joining the club in its volunteer efforts for “Compassionate Caring of Our Community” should visit the Facebook page, GFWC Meadville Woman’s Club, or contact the membership chair, Lynne Knuth, or president, Paulette Widmann, at (814) 724-1032.