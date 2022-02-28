Gay Hilton, N.D.
Gay Hilton, N.D. (doctor of naturopathic) opened the first holistic health clinic in both Erie and Crawford counties in December 1999. Integrative Wellness Options operates clinics at 906 Grove St., Meadville, and at 4906 Richmond St., Erie.
Hilton has national recognition for her research in energy medicine, also known as Einsteinian Medicine. Her research was highlighted in the Miami Herald, Philadelphia Inquirer, and Erie Times News.
She has authored “Good Vibes ... Bad Vibes!,” which details the vibrational frequencies associated with healthy, holistic foods, thoughts and the environment.
Hilton’s practice includes naturopathic and homeopathic consults, plus acupuncture alarm point screenings, to determine vitality of organs and glands.
New in 2022 are Chakra Screenings which include rebalancing techniques for mind/body integration, and detox foot soaks.
Her website is Integrativewellnessoptions.com, and lists the numerous practitioners’ services available. Consults are available by appointment only, by calling (814) 573.3169.