French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society
Blow the whistle!
We’re getting there, slowly but surely. We started about three years ago with the purchase of the Meadville Farm and Garden building on Mead Avenue. Since then, we have roofed, wired, insulated, plumbed, tiled, floored, drywalled, doored, windowed, stained, leveled and cussed, but we opened to the public over the Christmas holidays with our model train display.
Most of the work has been done by extremely dedicated volunteers who work week after week on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Many hundreds of you came with your kids and grandkids and marveled at engines and cars chugging around curves, through switches and even through walls. And our museum boasts artifacts from those times: We have maps, pictures, bells, uniforms and much more.
If you had relatives living in this area 100 years ago, we just may have a photo of them in our collection. The railroad was by far the biggest employer in the community.
We just received on loan from the Crawford County Historical Society the A&GW steam engine model that was built by local railroaders for the Meadville sesquicentennial in 1938. Thank you! And thank you to all the individuals who made cash donations and articles of railroad memorabilia.
Our vision is to bring back history and showcase the railroad era in Meadville a century ago, when we were the largest railroad point between New York and Chicago on the Erie railroad line.
Our grand opening is scheduled for the end of May. You’re invited. The northern end of our building (which was originally taken over in 1891 by the Bessemer and Lake Erie RR as a freight station) will be available for celebrations, meetings, receptions and educational opportunities.
For more information or to inquire about becoming a member, contact Scott Ladner at grousedog@windstream.net or Ed Cronin at edcronin757@gmail.com