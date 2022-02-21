French Creek Valley Conservancy
2022 will be a tremendous year for French Creek Valley Conservancy as we celebrate both our 40th anniversary and French Creek being named Pennsylvania River of the Year.
We want everyone to appreciate and enjoy French Creek, and we have scheduled a full slate of events. We will host two paddling events, nature walks, tree plantings, a river snorkeling trip and many more. We will also be holding our annual French Creek Cleanup on Sept. 10, where hundreds of volunteers help each year.
We want all this energy and excitement to demonstrate to people the need to protect the French Creek watershed. We conserve land to ensure there are natural places for people to enjoy, but more importantly, we want people to understand the value of our conservation work and how they can help to protect French Creek. French Creek is renowned for its biodiversity, but residents of the watershed may not know how significant that is. French Creek is home to well over 80 species of fish, and more than two dozen species of freshwater mussels (more than three times the number of species in all of Europe). French Creek is also home to the Eastern Hellbender (not to be confused with mudpuppies), the second largest species of salamander in the world, which is now the Official Amphibian of Pennsylvania. The watershed also contains four Audubon-designated Important Bird Areas.
French Creek Valley Conservancy’s primary mission is as a land trust, and we currently have almost 3,100 acres of land under permanent protection. Land is often donated to us by people who value conservation. Much of our conserved land protects riparian areas, the trees and plants along the creek’s edge, which stabilizes the banks and provides important habitat. Many of our properties are open to the public for passive recreation like hiking and bird watching, and some of our properties have primitive walking trails. The conservancy is also the designated manager of French Creek as an official Pennsylvania Water Trail. We provide free water trail maps and information about water recreation. Visit our website for more information: frenchcreekconservancy.org.