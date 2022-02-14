French Creek Framing & Fine Art
French Creek Framing & Fine Art opened this past August and quickly rose to the challenge of creating quality custom framing for a widening customer base. Since purchasing and rebranding Sandy’s Art Works, owners Corey Young and Christopher Sickels have already expanded the business by moving to a larger location and hiring an additional employee to keep up with the demand of their high-quality work. Sickels and Young, both in their 20s, have taken a downtown staple with decades of experience and have made it a must visit location in the community.
“We’re excited to keep a staff that people in Meadville have relied on for years and bring even more offerings to our area,” Sickels notes when asked how the last six months at the business have gone. “We’re fortunate to have a base of wonderful customers as well as a yearning by both Christopher and I to bring something new to Crawford County,” Young adds. The pair mention that although the pandemic and supply chain issues affect every business, they are thrilled at the extent they have been embraced by the Meadville area.
“Anything framed makes a perfect gift, and the quality is second to none,” Young laughingly reminds readers. Moreover, French Creek Framing & Fine Art houses several local artisans that have unique art pieces for sale. These vary from metalwork to woodwork, framed artwork, glass mosaics, pottery and even a candle line plus much more.
When asked what’s next, Sickels and Young both joked “what’s next this week, you mean.” Please be sure to stop down to see all they have to offer, finding that incomparable gift for someone or that statement piece for your living room.
French Creek Framing & Fine Art is located across from the Meadville Market House at 903 Market St. It can be reached at (814) 807-0949 or at frenchcreekframing.com.