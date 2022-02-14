Flick’s TV & Appliances
The many challenges facing businesses throughout 2020 continued into 2021, but perseverance prevailed and we were blessed with another year serving our wonderful community. As they have been throughout the pandemic, our customers remain our top priority; ensuring the continuation of our sales and service offerings through another year of uncertainty.
We were thrilled to meet some new faces from around the region this past year as our customer base expanded in response to the big-box stores’ ongoing struggle with supply chain challenges and availability of product. We put our years of expertise in the appliance industry to work making strategic decisions about order quantities, suppliers, timing, and product mixes to ensure we had the best variety to offer our customers. While supply chain challenges kept prices climbing, our diligent sourcing allowed us to continue offering products to meet our customers’ budgets, including our ever-popular selection of scratch-and-dent appliances.
We continued to give our customers options for shopping with us however they felt most comfortable, including the use of our live chat feature on our website, flickstvandappliance.com, as well as shopping by phone and using curbside pickup, or stopping in the store to meet with one of our sales team. We’re always here for our customers beyond the sale too, including options like 12 months no-interest financing on many purchases, delivery, installation, haul-away of your old appliance, and service by our highly skilled, in-house technicians.
We want to thank our customers, both long-time and new, for their understanding as we navigated another year of pandemic challenges. Your support allows us to continue serving the community through sales and service, but also in giving back via charitable contributions, product donations and sponsorships. As we begin our 44th year in business, we wish our customers and fellow community members a happy, and most importantly healthy, 2022.