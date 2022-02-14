Fairfield Custom Kitchens
Fairfield Custom Kitchens is excited to announce that we have another busy schedule for 2022, with projects ranging from custom kitchens to bathrooms, bar tops and even a custom hunting room! We are humbled by and grateful for the local support we have received over the past eleven years.
Located within minutes of Meadville and Cochranton, we are easy to miss as you drive along Route 285. Our footprint might be small, but our impact on the community is growing every year as more people trust us with their remodel or new home projects. We’d like to be known as a “small business with a lot of heart.” We are passionate about fine woodworking, friendly and helpful customer service, and “doing a job right the first time,” as dad used to say.
We think northwestern Pennsylvania is a great place to live and do business. We’ve been privileged to interact with many of you over the years, building valuable connections in the community. We envision a possible expansion in the near future as we hope to provide the area with high quality handmade products for many years to come. Thank you to each one of our customers for your support; it means so much!