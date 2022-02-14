ERIEBANK
ERIEBANK started as a de novo bank in 2005 with the goal of creating a personalized, community-focused banking experience. More than 15 years later, ERIEBANK now has 11 locations across northwestern Pennsylvania and northeastern Ohio with continued expansion in the Cleveland region, recently celebrating the opening of its newest office in Seven Hills in January 2022.
In Crawford County, ERIEBANK has two convenient office locations — downtown Meadville on Park Avenue and Vernon Township on Conneaut Lake Road. Both locations offer services such as retail and business banking, retail and commercial lending, wealth and asset management, private banking and more.
Strong leadership in the Meadville area has contributed to the success of ERIEBANK since the first area branch opened in 2010. Meadville Community Office Manager Concetta Fort and Assistant Manager Polly Petruso, Vernon Community Office Manager Tracie Harmon, and Assistant Manager Zach Fannin, continue to build on the foundation created by Steve Cappellino and Mary Taormina, who helped to open the Meadville branch and continue to lead ERIEBANK in other key roles.
Under the leadership of Jim Miale, the commercial banking team continues to create custom solutions for local businesses to help them thrive. The Commercial Team offers full-service banking/commercial products & services, Treasury Management planning, & 401(k) planning
ERIEBANK is proud to be a strong community partner. Employees live, work and volunteer within the region and are dedicated to supporting their community. Additionally, organizations like St. James Haven and the Salvation Army continue to provide opportunities for employees to give back. To this day, community remains at the heart of everything ERIEBANK does.
Employees are also active members of the business community, supporting local initiatives including the CATA Bike Share and The French Creek Project. Community service is an integral part of ERIEBANK’s mission as it continues to focus on supporting the growth and well-being of the areas in which it operates. The Meadville and Vernon offices will continue to be shining examples of the company culture and commitment to the region.
More information about ERIEBANK and its services: Visit www.ERIEBANK.bank.