ERA Richmond Real Estate
ERA Richmond Real Estate Service was established in 1955 by Francis Richmond, owned by Linda Peters, and is still going strong in 2022 with 67 years of real estate service to northwestern Pennsylvania, and Crawford County in particular.
2021 proved to be a record year in appreciation of property value and saw the shortest period of days-on-market ever recorded in the Erie MLS. According to figures from the Erie MLS, the average residential sale in Crawford County in 2021 was $192,600, up from $145,135 in 2020 and the average days-on-market was 41 days in 2021 down from 123 in 2020.
ERA Richmond Real Estate Service not only survived the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021 but also celebrated several accomplishments. We celebrated 45 years with the ERA Corporate Franchise, and we were so honored to be voted the No. 1 Real Estate Company in The Meadville Tribune Readers’ Choice Awards for the 10th consecutive year in 2021.
Linda Peters is celebrating her 50th year in the real estate profession, still loving every minute of the business and who knows, maybe 50 more! The most rewarding aspect of the business is training new agents to be successful for life in a real estate career. Wyatt Heim is certainly a great example. Wyatt started as a senior at Maplewood High School in the co-op program at 17 years old and is currently taking online real estate classes and working part time at ERA Richmond Real Estate Service. Wyatt will turn 18 in March (the minimum age required by Pennsylvania to be licensed in real estate) and will graduate with his real estate license ready to start his new career.
ERA Richmond Real Estate Service hopes to expand the Titusville office in 2022, with several new agents having joined the sales team from Titusville and the need for larger office space is knocking on our door. If anyone has a suggestion for a space to purchase or rent in the Titusville area, or is interested in joining the ERA Richmond Real Estate service team, call Linda Peters at (814) 547-0351.