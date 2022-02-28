Eight & 322
Eight & 322 is a community storytelling website (http://8and322.weebly.com) with an emphasis on photojournalism. The name is derived from the location of the intersection of Route 8 and Route 322 in downtown Franklin, where the website centers its coverage.
The site also provides coverage of sports, events and people of Franklin but also branches out into Cochranton, Meadville, Titusville, Rocky Grove, Oil City and Cranberry.
Established in 2020 as a blog-style website, Eight & 322 saw steady growth in readership in 2021 as it continued to tell the stories through visual documentation and articles about the people and events that impact the community and help define the current time and place.
The site continually adds new things and invites others to join. A calendar of events and local sports specific sections were created in late 2020. Columnist Anna Applegate writes a piece called “The Nature of Things” a few times a month to offer unique perspectives on plants and animals of the region. Former Meadville Tribune sports editor Lisa Renwick joined the team this fall to help cover the very competitive girls volleyball season, including the historic run for Rocky Grove. Longtime Tribune and News-Herald photojournalist Richard Sayer owns and coordinates the site and covers many of the community events, sports competitions and unique stories.
Eight & 322 continues to partner with area media outlets to support their efforts, cross-promote important stories, and help spread the good news out of the greater area.
The site also offers sales of many of its Crawford County sports photos (https://sayerrich.zenfolio.com/f700082825), as well as private portrait sessions for families, seniors and sports teams.
In 2022, Eight & 322 hopes to expand its partnerships and sponsorships to spread stories to even wider audiences, keep important local storytelling and news gathering alive, and help the community.
Readers can find out more about the site at http://8and322.weebly.com, Facebook and Twitter, or by emailing 8and322@gmail.com.