Edinboro University
How do you tell an award-winning story in just 24 hours?
You get to work.
And that’s just what Edinboro University’s Leah DeJohn, Abigail Frisch, Beau Henry, TK Kratz and Luke Shay — better known as The Miraculous 112 —did.
The students were the top U.S. finishers in the internationally renowned 24 HOURS Animation Contest, hosted by top professional animation specialists. Teams of five animation students competed for 24 hours to design, animate and publish their 30-second video. The team’s video “The New Normal” was a story about life in a post-COVID world and was completed in just 12 hours.
“They all did great work and we are very proud of all of them,” said Brad Pattullo, professor of art, animation and filmmaking at Edinboro. “We are blown away by the winning team’s accomplishment. These students are at the top of their class and are very talented, motivated and hardworking. They have a bright future ahead of them.”
The 24 HOURS Animation Contest, which was originally created to help animation students work collectively with accurate speed, meet deadlines, and make creative decisions under pressure, now features more than 1,500 students from 71 schools and 11 countries.
The Miraculous 112 represents the next great chapter in Edinboro’s proud history of producing award-winning, world-changing — and worlds-creating — animation students.
Edinboro offers a 100-year history of instruction in the visual arts and art education. In addition, our Art Department is accredited by the National Association of Schools of Art & Design, which sets national standards for excellence in the field.
Our graduates are working at both small, independent firms as well as high-profile studios like Disney and Pixar.
Expert faculty with professional production experience and state-of-the-art technology provide everything students need to create their own success.
So if you’re looking for a place to start your story, look at Edinboro.
For Those Who Strive.