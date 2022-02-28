Eddie’s Footlong Hotdogs
Eddie’s Footlong Hotdogs is looking forward to an exciting 2022 season! We will be celebrating 75 years of serving this community at our original location on the Conneaut Lake Road. Eddie’s Footlong was founded in 1947 by Ed and Winky Johnson and is currently owned by Tim and Christy Johnson, the third-generation owners.
Eddie’s takes great pride in the fact that the second, third and fourth generation are all still involved in the family business. This summer’s celebration has been in the “works” for over a year. Last summer, Eddie’s ran a contest looking for a new logo to showcase Eddie’s 75th anniversary year by asking our customers to submit new logo ideas. We had so many great submissions from customers of all ages and our employees had a hard time choosing only three. We can’t wait to showcase the winning logo on new apparel that will be available in our gift shop. Eddie’s is planning a special celebration this summer to thank all of our customers and employees for making this 75th season in business possible! We will be opening for the season on March 8. Hope to see you all there!