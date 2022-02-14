Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Mentoring Program
The PA 21st Learning Center, operated by the Meadville Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship fund, is located at the Meadville Area Middle School. The program, servicing seventh and eighth grade students, is a collaboration between Crawford Central School District, Allegheny College and Meadville Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Board. The program has received an outstanding evaluation by the Pennsylvania Department of Education Bureau of School Support. It is greatly supported by MAMS’ principal, teachers and staff. Its mission is to strengthen the academic and personal development of middle school students empowering them with opportunities for life-long success.
Goals of the program are to assist students in mastering their coursework, develop workplace skills, provide character and community-building activities that promote positive social interactions, maintain a connection with teachers and parents to keep them informed about the progress of students.
The program operates Monday through Thursday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. during the school year and in the summer for five weeks, Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Safe transportation and nutritional snacks are provided. Parents participate in the decision-making process and are engaged in the program; they may register their children in the program at any time.
Program offerings include academic enrichment in English, math and science, one-on-one tutoring, drama, leadership, watershed STEM, nutrition and exercise, workforce/career readiness/college readiness, character-building/coping skills and CPR/AED/First Aid/Child CPR Certification. Community leaders visit from time to time to share their career journeys.
Performance measures are to exceed local and state academic standards, show improvement in school attendance, show improvement in class performance, and demonstrate additional positive educational, social and behavioral changes.
The staff represents our extraordinary community and state that includes Acutec, K-12 Education Alliance, Watershed STEM, Women’s Services, Academy Theatre, French Creek Conservancy, Plaza Lane Bowling and PHEAA.
Now in its 11th year, the program has observed the success of its students who participated in the mentoring program.
Our vision is to make sure the program is sustainable through the years. For information about the learning center, please contact the middle school at (814) 333-1188.