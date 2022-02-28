Donovan and Bauer Auto Group
2020 seemed like something we all had never experienced. 2021, I think, most thought we would hopefully return to normal.
Well, 2021 was even a bit crazier yet. Our staff at Donovan and Bauer Auto Group have been around, but no one in the automotive dealership business has really experienced the inventory shortage like there currently is pretty much ever in their career.
The business used to function that we could get you almost whatever you would want, and if we didn’t have it, we could possibly get it from another dealership, trade for it, and have you your new car or truck in a few days’ time.
Now it has become a much more factory-ordering process. Customers aren’t really used to the new process. Depending on a certain model, it used to take around eight weeks, sometimes even less, to order your new vehicle in. Sometimes that can still happen, but we have had many customers waiting six-plus months for some of their vehicle orders. Orders that are delayed due to part inventory shortages or even missing electronic semi-conductor computer chips that can power many different things in a vehicle.
It’s been very trying times for our staff and our customers. Our society has become one of instant gratification. Society has not learned to wait three to six months to take delivery of a new vehicle. But in some instances, that is what customers could be faced with.
I give our employees a ton of credit. It’s a trying work environment these past two years. Between COVID-19 and the effects it has put on the worldwide supply chain issues, it often gets frustrating. But, you have to learn that getting frustrated won’t solve the problem. You will just be left mad and angry and still have the problem with it. We hope that it gets better the rest of 2022 and into 2023, but this is a worldwide issue and as most things are, it’s going to take time to get better.
We appreciate our customers’ and employees’ patience. We will get through it together!
—Troy Donovan, Donovan and Bauer Auto Group