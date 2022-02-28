DeSantis Solutions
The genesis of DeSantis Solutions is well known, but a few elements haven’t been discussed and are interesting. After the war, Henry DeSantis decided to sell household bleach door to door. He purchased concentrated sodium hypochlorite, the chemical base of “bleach.” He’d cut the concentrate with Meadville water to an active level of 5.25%. Bleach, even in the diluted range, is a corrosive compound and had to be filled in glass. Glass was the only impervious substance available, so Henry would scour the city for glass bottles used to bottle other substances like vinegar and other bleach manufacturers. He rejected Cloroxbottles because they were dark brown with their brand name deeply emblazoned on the bottle. He wasn’t about to promote their name and, more importantly, needed a clear bottle to fill to a gallon level. Further, since Meadville water is so “hard,” the water would react with the chlorine and a sediment sometimes formed on the bottom of the gallons and the product would have to be dumped or filtered and rebottled.
Henry named his household bleach, “Klor Eko.” Once the bottles were filled, Henry would work a neighborhood peddling his product at the rich price of “three for a buck.” After the customer had been established, they’d call for another order and Henry would circle around to deliver the new product and pay 10 cents per gallon for the returns.
As time passed, DeSantis Products, as the company was named, developed a strong customer base and sold to some commercial accounts and mom-and-pop grocery stores. Unfortunately, technology overcame DeSantis Products not in quality or advances in product but in the package of it. It was plastic that not only could resist the effects of chlorine but also was 80% lighter than glass and was easily shipped from manufacturers across the country. Henry was out of the bleach business and had to sell something else and he did.
Last year DeSantis Solutions sold about 6,000 gallons of bleach, from another manufacturer, probably more than all of Henry’s bleach making career. He’d be proud!