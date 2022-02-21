Decorating Den Interiors
People’s increased interest in their home environment has led to increased purchases of interior design services and home furnishings. Indications are that this will continue.
Home furnishings expert Jerry Epperson, publisher of authoritative Furnishings Digest Newsletter, recently wrote: “Three generations of consumers fuel the continuing need for home furnishings. It starts with 20- and 30-year-olds who are already here. We don’t need to wait for them to be born to anticipate their impact on sales. It continues with 35- to 55-year-olds who are in their peak purchasing years. Even Boomers want new furniture to fit their downsized empty nests.”
Marie Feltz, owner of the local Decorating Den Interiors franchise, said her own company’s performance last year is evidence Epperson’s observations. “Together, Decorating Den Interiors franchisees across the US and Canada achieved a 2021 sales increase of 34-percent over 2020,” she said. “It was our second consecutive year of record sales, despite the COVID challenges.”
“Decorating Den Interiors franchisees come from all walks of life, including interior design,” Feltz explained. “Common to all, though, is a passion and talent for design. The training we offer combines design, sales and marketing, product knowledge and running a business. There’s nothing else like it.”
Last year the company added 29 new franchises and was rated in Entrepreneur magazine’s top 500 franchise companies. “For someone who is talented and has a passion for design, and is looking for a new career, it is a great time to consider our interior design business model,” Feltz added.
Feltz says her business focuses primarily on window treatments and accessories. “They are important ingredients in bringing a room to life,” she says. “They are like fashion accessories.”
There is an energy-saving factor to window treatments in addition to the beauty they add. According to energy.gov: “About 30% of a home’s heating energy is lost through windows. In cooling seasons, about 76% of sunlight that falls on standard double-pane windows enters to become heat. Window coverings can help with this energy loss and lowering energy bills.”
Feltz reminds readers that her design consultations are complimentary.