Culligan Water of Meadville
In 1936, Emmet Culligan started the business in Illinois and Culligan is still headquartered there.
A Culligan franchise opened in 1948 in Meadville. Today that franchise is still locally owned and operated, and the local Culligan team is proud to say it has served Meadville and surrounding Crawford County for more than 70 years.
More than 700 Culligan dealers serve millions of families in 5,000 communities nationwide. In addition, dealers proudly serve families and businesses in 100 countries worldwide.
Culligan’s promise is to deliver “better water, pure and simple.” At Culligan Water of Meadville, we understand how important water is to you, your family and your home. When you place your trust in Culligan for your water needs, we promise to deliver “better water, pure and simple.” As the world’s leader in water treatment technology, Culligan has been fulfilling that promise for more than 80 years.
Discover all the reasons why Culligan is the choice for better water:
• Local water experts: Your locally owned and operated Culligan dealer knows firsthand the water conditions in our communities. We understand which solutions work best for our customers.
• Innovation: Culligan’s world-renowned Research & Development Analytical Lab is constantly seeking new solutions for tomorrow’s water. Culligan proudly holds more than 200 patents worldwide in water treatment.
• Technology: Culligan also offers state-of-the-art drinking water treatment technology like the Aqua Clear Drinking Water System and the high efficiency HE Water Treatment System. Culligan’s newest technology advancement in the water treatment industry is the Cleer Link Pro, a faucetless in-home reverse osmosis system.
• Solutions: Culligan has the widest range of solutions to fit every business, home and every budget.
Just call and say, “Hey, Culligan Man!”