Cressman Erde Ferguson
This year, our vision for Crawford County is built upon the core values that informed our firm’s founding in 2011: aging without fear and the successful preservation of wealth for future generations. We’ve expanded our services offering to include advanced long-term care planning (through Successful Aging of NWPA in 2020) and real estate services (through Cressman Erde Realty Settlement in 2021). The goal is to maintain our specialized practice areas while expanding to needed areas for our existing clients.
Good wealth preservation begins with a plan, and we encourage our clients to start there: basic estate planning documents. Let’s get it right from the start, and increase complexity if your goals and situation require it. We seek to build a better Crawford County through stronger and more certain estate planning for all families.