Crawford Heritage Community Foundation
Few people know that the secret to the success of the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation is the current and past members of our Board of Directors. In December 1997, a visionary and intrepid group of 15 founders recognized the need for a public foundation that would serve all of Crawford County. They created a system to keep management of charitable dollars local, by building and managing permanent endowments to benefit essential nonprofit programs through grantmaking. Those founders and the numerous directors who have followed them have given their time, expertise and hard-earned dollars to build a vibrant organization that now manages more than $33 million in assets and returns more than $1 million in grants each year.
It is the behind-the-scenes efforts of the Board of Directors that sets the strategic direction for the organization. As ambassadors in support of the foundation’s mission, their work is an essential component of our long-term success. In telling the foundation’s story to their friends, neighbors, attorneys, accountants and financial advisers, they have helped connect generous people in our community with a mechanism for providing perpetual financial support to the causes they care most about.
Reach out to us to get to know more about the untold stories of the people who have made our organization flourish.