Crawford County Planning Commission
What is the Crawford County Planning Commission? We are glad you asked! The Planning Commission is a nine-member board of volunteers comprised of residents from across the county. The primary function of the board is to make recommendations on subdivisions, land developments, and investments in communities within the county. The commission also works closely with the Crawford County Planning Office to provide solution-oriented services through community planning, as required by the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code. Our goal is to facilitate the growth of the local economy, enhance the quality of life, and preserve the natural environment for current and future generations.
In 2022, the commission is pleased to welcome three new members to the board: Austin Rock, City of Meadville; Travis Palmer, Vernon Township; and Jessica Hilburn, Hydetown Borough. These three individuals will join six other members appointed in prior years: Maria Dreese, Troy Township; John Frye, City of Titusville; John Lawrence, Richmond Township; Katie Wickert, Linesville Borough; Ron Mattocks, Cambridge Springs Borough; and Scott Sjolander, City of Meadville.
The Planning Commission has several projects in the works for 2022. Commission members are assisting Planning Office staff to promote community engagement sessions for the Conneaut Valley Borough’s Comprehensive Plan, a multi-municipal project comprised of Conneautville, Linesville, and Springboro. Members of the commission’s Agriculture and Environmental Committee are currently working on the creation of a strategic plan for a 460-plus-acre county-owned property just north of Hydetown. The property is home to a section of the Erie-Pittsburgh Trail, as well as an old-growth section of trees and diverse wildlife habitat. In 2021, the commission’s Planning Initiatives Committee worked with the county commissioners to create a task force focused on expanding broadband internet in underserved areas of the county, with work on the project continuing throughout 2022. The Planning Initiatives Committee has also turned its attention towards implementation of the County Planning Office’s 2019 Housing Study findings.
Interested in learning more? The public is always welcome to attend Planning Commission meetings, which are held on the fourth Monday of the month at 3:30 p.m. in the Assembly Room of the courthouse.