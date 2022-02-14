Crawford County Historical Society
The Crawford County Historical Society is excited about the year they have just completed as well as the one ahead! The Society has several plans in store for 2022 and would like to share how readers can be involved –– using local history to inspire growth in our entire community!
One of the most exciting projects on the horizon is the revision and development of the gardens at Mount Hope: the Baldwin-Reynolds House Museum. “There are over three acres of picturesque green space in the heart of Crawford County at the museum that are frankly underutilized,” according to Josh Sherretts, CCHS executive director. The Society took initial steps to begin development of the grounds in 2021 to create a public arboretum and botanical garden. “A gazebo, benches and even the beginnings of an apiary have taken shape on the property,” according to Sherretts. “We are working to make this a place where the community feels they can relax, recreate and learn through an eventual kitchen garden, memorial gardens, and more.”
The museum grounds is not the only area of development the Society feels is untold or undertold, however. According to Pam Higham, Historical Society board president, the Society itself is working to “collect and share the untold.”
“Many of Crawford County’s residents know our area for a few specific reasons,” according to Higham. “The Society, our staff and volunteers are making a concerted effort to collect the stories that have been untold and share the stories of our collective past that are undershared.”
According to Higham, an oral history program, additional focus on the many and varied populations who have called Crawford County home, and more are part of their goals for 2022. Higham has asked for community support of these goals, saying “we want to be sure we continue to collect, save and retell the history of all of Crawford County –– and we encourage anyone with artifacts, archival materials or stories to reach out and help us do so.”
Those looking to get involved can call (814) 724-6080 or email the Society at jsherretts@crawfordhistorical.org.