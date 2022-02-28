Crawford County Fair
The Crawford County Fair has successfully weathered the COVID-19 pandemic to date. The fair plans on coming back as a destination, the place to be for the residents of the tri-state region. Thanks to the efforts of our commissioners, our board members and volunteers, we had a presence at the fairgrounds for the 2020 and 2021 fairs. In 2020, we put the spotlight on our youth and the 4-H and FFA programs. They showed up in large numbers and exhibited their project animals at a countywide youth show held at the fairgrounds. In 2021, we had a reduced fair and started our efforts to become a more inclusive and friendly fair. We have rewritten our mission statement to include educational experiences, family fun and, of course, agricultural events to promote the agriculture industry for all attendees. We are also working together to be more transparent in our operations, more inclusive of community groups, user of advanced technologies, and working toward the belief that the strengths and the diversity of our county should be recognized, celebrated and put to work.
As the agriculture industries change, we must collectively embrace the people, the processes and the sciences that are involved and promoted through the fair experiences. Sadly, the number of farms in the tri-state region has declined drastically so we have been forced to think outside the box.
As we enter 2022 and are in the midst of the planning process, we will continue to focus on our mission and our vision. In addition, we are making efforts this year to enhance the most important components of the great Crawford County Fair. Our most important components include (at the top of the list) our fair attendees. We need to work together to attract those who have been to the fair before and newcomers who leave the fair wanting to come back and to share the great experience with family and friends. Other components that we need to enhance include our 4-H/FFA members, other youth groups, community groups, agriculture, ag education, displays and exhibits, local churches, the Granges, and our volunteers. We will strive to be more inclusive as we build additional county support. We will move away from saying that “We have always done it that way” and instead ask “How can we get you to attend and support the Crawford County Fair?”