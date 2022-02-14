Crawford County Drug & Alcohol
As assistant director at Crawford County Drug & Alcohol, I’m so very proud of our focus on collaborating with other organizations, agencies and businesses in the area to support their work and to work on projects that are mutually beneficial.
We emphasize providing holistic services to our clients. Our staff are incredibly dedicated, passionate and caring in their work with our clients. Moving forward we are increasing our array of creative endeavors.
Our treatment staff utilizes creative types of treatment, including drumming and art therapy. We offer in the community assistance through our case managers for all types of needs. Our Prevention Department addresses risk and protective factors for alcohol, tobacco and other drugs and are everywhere in the entire county and on social media in their outreach to improve the health of our great region.
We have brought hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants and other resources to the region to provide events, physical resources, programming and speakers. Be on the lookout for our ongoing programs like Crawford County Baby Baskets and upcoming events including the NAS Symposium!
— Jayme Ferry