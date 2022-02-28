Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau
Crawford County has so many great things to do, year-round! With at least 48 miles of water trails, eight lakes, 93 streams and 46 miles of hiking trails, just because something isn’t on the community calendar doesn’t mean there is nothing to do.
With a new kayak rental location, a new Crawford Area Transportation Authority Bikeshare program, and the beautiful trails, an afternoon adventure is always right around the corner. If you are like me, and prefer more of the indoor activities, we don’t slack in that department either — 45-plus specialty shops and boutiques keep Crawford County interesting. Not only are we full of cool shops, but we also have over 30 arts and culture locations including several live theaters and several DIY options that are always looking to help you create a fun memorable experience, while also making a piece of pottery, or home décor.
What is a good time without some food? Crawford County is home to more than 80 eateries ranging from traditional Italian cuisine to Southern style, to pastries and coffee shops, to good ol’ All-American burgers, fries and wings! Did you know that Crawford County is so popular that even though we have 35-plus places to stay, and 700-plus overnight rooms including places like Air BnB’s, hotels and campsites, that we could easily support over 200 NEW rooms? That is cool if you ask me! Not only do we have outdoor adventure activities and indoor arts, culture, boutiques and eateries, but Crawford County is also a fabulous location for hunting and fishing. Home to over 32,000 acres of State Game Lands, and 24,954 acres of State Park Lands, Crawford County is just simply awesome. If you still think “there isn’t anything to do,” be sure to visit our events calendar at visitcrawford.org and see if we can change your mind.
And if you have something to do, an event, 5K, live music at a local restaurant, festival or fundraiser, also go to our website and submit it so we can share even more with our local community and visitors about what is going on. Enjoy your time in Crawford County; I know I will.
–– Victoria Soff