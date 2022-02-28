Crawford Area Young Chamber of Commerce
The Crawford Area Young Chamber of Commerce, also known as CAYCC, hosted its 54th annual Halloween Parade in 2021. Each year members of the CAYCC orchestrate and host the largest nighttime parade in the state of Pennsylvania and donate a portion of the proceeds to a local nonprofit. With the proceeds from this year’s parade, the CAYCCs were able to donate $5,500 to the Tamarack Wildlife Center to support its mission of rehabilitating local wildlife. Along with planning the Halloween parade, the CAYCCs also orchestrate social outings and professional development through events, guest speakers and networking.
The CAYCCs are looking for new members in 2022 and invite those interested to attend meetings, which are held on the first Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at 908 Diamond Park Square in Meadville. Young professionals working or living in Crawford County are encouraged to attend.