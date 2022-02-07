Crawford Area Transportation Authority has been serving the public transportation needs of Crawford County for more than 40 years and Venango County for six. Each year, CATA provides more than 200,000 rides on the fixed route systems in Meadville, Titusville and Venango County. CATA offers discounted multi-ride passes that are available for purchase on-line, at the main office on Pine Street, or through 2 different mobile apps in the Meadville area. CATA also provides approximately 70,000 trips each year on the Shared Ride Door-to-Door service throughout both counties. Partnerships with many groups and organizations throughout the area, allow CATA to provide discounted fares and special trips for many residents on the Shared Ride service.
In 2021, CATA launched a bikeshare program which provided 20 bicycles at eight locations throughout Meadville that can be rented by the hour through a phone app. The effort was a success with more than 630 rides being taken between April and November. In partnership with the Northwest PA Mobility Alliance, CATA plans to expand the program with more bicycles and more locations in 2022.
The dedicated CATA team operates on the principles of integrity and respect, because every trip matters. To learn more about public transportation or the bikeshare program, you can go to the CATA website at catabus.org.